Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 13, 2022 / 1:20 PM

Super Junior releases new album after over 17 years as K-pop icons

By Yonhap News Agency

July 13 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Super Junior announced the release of the first part of their 11th album, studio album The Road: Keep on Going, during an online press conference, after 17 years since its debut.

Group leader Lee Teuk said during the YouTube live event Tuesday for reporters that although SM Entertainment has a long history and has represented many artists, Super Junior is the first from the agency to launch a 11th full-length studio album.

Advertisement

He added that K-pop is loved by fans all over the world, so Super Junior deserves a page in K-pop history , noting that the band worked hard for the new album.

Super Junior, which debuted in 2005 as a 13-member boy group under K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, led the global rise of the Korean wave, or "hallyu" in Korean, with numerous hits such as "Sorry, Sorry and "Bonamana."

Super Junior is now one of the oldest idol groups in the South Korean music industry.

The band, currently nine members, returned for the release of The Road: Keep on Going series titled "The Road" as its members continue their dynamic individual activities.

Advertisement

The new album contains a total of five songs, including its title track "Mango," "Don't Wait" and "My Wish."

Meanwhile, Super Junior will hold an in-person concert titled "SUPER JUNIOR WORLD TOUR - SUPER SHOW 9 : ROAD" from Friday to Sunday in Seoul for the first time in three years.

Read More

Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August BTS brings streaming titles to Disney+ in content coup Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser

Latest Headlines

Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band
Music // 22 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band
July 12 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen announced his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band.
Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August
Music // 23 hours ago
Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August
July 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will make their comeback with the EP "Between 1&2" in August.
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
July 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for "Sneakers," the title track from their EP "Checkmate."
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
Music // 2 days ago
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire will perform across the United States on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour with Terri Clark.
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Music // 2 days ago
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Fans of South Korean boy group BTS will be able to see its seven members perform together this October, although they recently opted to pursue solo careers.
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
Music // 4 days ago
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
July 9 (UPI) -- Famed guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he is postponing the next six concerts of his tour.
Shawn Mendes taking mental health break, postpones summer tour
Music // 4 days ago
Shawn Mendes taking mental health break, postpones summer tour
July 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Shawn Mendes has announced on social media that he is taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
July 9 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego
Music // 4 days ago
'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego
July 8 (UPI) -- Paul Walter Hauser released the rap EP "Murder for Higher" on Friday under the stage name Signet Ringer.
'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
Music // 5 days ago
'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
July 8 (UPI) -- Nayeon of K-pop girl band Twice's solo mini album Im Nayeon has ranked seventh on the major U.S. albums chart, Billboard 200, in following the announcement from promotion agency JYP Entertainment on Thursday.&n
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead the field in Emmy nominations
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
Shark Week to return with Dwayne Johnson as host
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
'Married at First Sight' stars Steve, Noi split up after Season 14
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement