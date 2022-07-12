Trending
July 12, 2022 / 3:51 PM

Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band

By Sommer Brokaw
Bruce Springsteen announced on Tuesday his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band will kick off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen announced on Tuesday his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band.

The 2023 tour, which includes 31 performances across the United States, kicks off in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 1, and wraps up with a homecoming in Newark, N.J., on April 14.

It marks the first live concert tour for Springsteen, 72, and the E Street Band since their River Tour wrapped up in Australia and New Zealand in February 2017, and also marks their first North American tour dates since September 2016.

The rock singer, nicknamed The Boss, and the E Street Band announced the tour in May, but just released the dates.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year--and beyond."

After the U.S. tour ends, Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform a series of shows in Europe and Britain that will kick off on April 28 in Barcelona, Spain.

Additional dates in Britain and Belgium will be announced at a later date, along with dates for a North American tour starting in August.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were originally set to begin the tour in 2020, but it was delayed until 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They last performed together on Saturday Night Live in December 2020 following the release of their album Letter to You.

The singer, songwriter, and humanitarian, known for capturing stories about experiences of ordinary people with the American dream in his music, from steel workers to veterans, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016 from then-President Barack Obama.

