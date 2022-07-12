Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band

July 12 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen announced on Tuesday his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band.
The 2023 tour, which includes 31 performances across the United States, kicks off in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 1, and wraps up with a homecoming in Newark, N.J., on April 14.
It marks the first live concert tour for Springsteen, 72, and the E Street Band since their River Tour wrapped up in Australia and New Zealand in February 2017, and also marks their first North American tour dates since September 2016.
The rock singer, nicknamed The Boss, and the E Street Band announced the tour in May, but just released the dates.
"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year--and beyond."