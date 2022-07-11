Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser

Itzy released a preview of their video for "Sneakers," the title track from their EP "Checkmate." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop stars released a preview Monday of their video for the song "Sneakers."

The royal-themed "Sneakers" video teaser shows Itzy posing in a palace. The members combine elegant formalwear with sneakers.

"Sneakers" is the title track from Itzy's forthcoming EP, Checkmate. The group will release the EP and the full "Sneakers" music video Friday.

Checkmate also features the songs "Rac3r," "What I Want," "Free Fall," "365" and "Domino."

Itzy will promote Checkmate with its first world tour, which kicks off Aug. 6 in Seoul. The U.S. leg of the tour will begin Oct. 26 in Los Angeles and end Nov. 13 in New York City.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2019.