Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 11, 2022 / 1:58 PM

Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Itzy released a preview of their video for "Sneakers," the title track from their EP "Checkmate." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Monday of their video for the song "Sneakers."

Advertisement

The royal-themed "Sneakers" video teaser shows Itzy posing in a palace. The members combine elegant formalwear with sneakers.

"Sneakers" is the title track from Itzy's forthcoming EP, Checkmate. The group will release the EP and the full "Sneakers" music video Friday.

Checkmate also features the songs "Rac3r," "What I Want," "Free Fall," "365" and "Domino."

Itzy will promote Checkmate with its first world tour, which kicks off Aug. 6 in Seoul. The U.S. leg of the tour will begin Oct. 26 in Los Angeles and end Nov. 13 in New York City.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2019.

Read More

BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid 'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release Enhypen will launch its first world tour in September What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
Music // 4 hours ago
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire will perform across the United States on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour with Terri Clark.
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Music // 5 hours ago
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Fans of South Korean boy group BTS will be able to see its seven members perform together this October, although they recently opted to pursue solo careers.
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
Music // 2 days ago
Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage
July 9 (UPI) -- Famed guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he is postponing the next six concerts of his tour.
Shawn Mendes taking mental health break, postpones summer tour
Music // 2 days ago
Shawn Mendes taking mental health break, postpones summer tour
July 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Shawn Mendes has announced on social media that he is taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops the U.S. album chart
July 9 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego
Music // 3 days ago
'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego
July 8 (UPI) -- Paul Walter Hauser released the rap EP "Murder for Higher" on Friday under the stage name Signet Ringer.
'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
Music // 3 days ago
'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
July 8 (UPI) -- Nayeon of K-pop girl band Twice's solo mini album Im Nayeon has ranked seventh on the major U.S. albums chart, Billboard 200, in following the announcement from promotion agency JYP Entertainment on Thursday.&n
Enhypen will launch its first world tour in September
Music // 3 days ago
Enhypen will launch its first world tour in September
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Enhypen on Friday announced plans to hold their first-ever world tour starting in September.
Ciara releases new single 'Jump' to 'make the world dance'
Music // 3 days ago
Ciara releases new single 'Jump' to 'make the world dance'
July 8 (UPI) -- Ciara released her new song "Jump" featuring Los Angeles hip-hop group Coast Contra on Friday, her first musical release since 2020.
Aespa perform at 'GMA' summer concert series, release new album
Music // 3 days ago
Aespa perform at 'GMA' summer concert series, release new album
July 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl band Aespa performed Friday on "Good Morning America" as part of the ABC morning show's 2022 summer concert series in New York's Central Park.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
Comic actor Larry Storch, best known for 'F Troop,' dies at 99
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
'Thor' tops the North American box office with $143M
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Eddie Murphy's daughter Bria marries actor Michael Xavier
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Jemima Rooper can 'totally see' why 'Attic' matriarch makes twisted decisions
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
Ant Anstead shares photo of him snuggling with Renee Zellweger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement