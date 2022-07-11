Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October

1/5

Reba McEntire will perform across the United States on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour with Terri Clark. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire is going on tour in 2022. The 67-year-old singer and actress shared plans Monday for her Reba: Live in Concert tour with Terri Clark. Advertisement

McEntire will kick off the tour Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 19 in Wichita, Kan. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.

"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," McEntire said in a news release. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"

McEntire released the studio album Stronger Than the Truth in 2019 and the special album My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites in March.

Here's the full list of dates for the Reba: Live in Concert tour:

Oct. 13 -- Lafayette, La., at Cajundome

Oct. 14 -- Ft. Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Oct. 15 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

Oct. 20 -- Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Coliseum

Oct. 21 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 22 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Oct. 29 -- Corpus Christi, Texas, at AmericanBank Center

Nov. 3 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Nov. 4 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena

Nov. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 10 -- Estero, Fla., at Hertz Arena

Nov. 11 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Nov. 12 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

Nov. 17 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum

Nov. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center