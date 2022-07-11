Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October

July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire is going on tour in 2022.
The 67-year-old singer and actress shared plans Monday for her Reba: Live in Concert tour with Terri Clark.
McEntire will kick off the tour Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 19 in Wichita, Kan. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday at 10 a.m.
"I can't wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall," McEntire said in a news release. "We had so much fun in the spring and I'm ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!"
McEntire released the studio album Stronger Than the Truth in 2019 and the special album My Chains Are Gone: Hymns & Gospel Favorites in March.
Here's the full list of dates for the Reba: Live in Concert tour:
Oct. 13 -- Lafayette, La., at Cajundome
Oct. 14 -- Ft. Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena
Oct. 15 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center
Oct. 20 -- Charleston, W.V., at Charleston Coliseum
Oct. 21 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 22 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Oct. 29 -- Corpus Christi, Texas, at AmericanBank Center
Nov. 3 -- Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena
Nov. 4 -- Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
Nov. 5 -- Indianapolis, Ind., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 10 -- Estero, Fla., at Hertz Arena
Nov. 11 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
Nov. 12 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena
Nov. 17 -- Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum
Nov. 18 -- Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center