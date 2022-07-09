Advertisement
July 9, 2022 / 10:31 AM

Carlos Santana postpones next six concerts after collapsing on stage

By Karen Butler
Carlos Santana has canceled several more summer concert dates after collapsing on stage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Famed guitarist Carlos Santana has announced he is postponing the next six concerts of his summer concert tour.

The 74-year-old musician collapsed on stage this week in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest," Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said in a message on Santana's website said Friday.

"Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

