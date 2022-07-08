Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 8, 2022 / 2:36 PM

'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego

By Fred Topel
1/5
'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego
Paul Walter Hauser released a rap EP. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Paul Walter Hauser released his first EP on Friday. Under the name Signet Ringer, Murder For Higher includes six rap tracks.

Hauser wrote the tracks over the course of one year. He performs them, and produced the EP with Aleks James.

Advertisement

"If this was a meal, it would be gourmet junk food or dressed down caviar," Hauser said in a statement. "It lives somewhere in the middle, made to nosh and nourish."

The songs express Hauser's conflicts over sobriety and Hollywood ego. Among the themes of the album, Hauser listed "addiction, depression, ambition, imposter syndrome, matters of faith."

The song titles are "Murder for Higher" with guest vocals by Danny Joe, "Breaking Point," "5'10" with guest vocals by Bear Lewis, "Don't Take the Bait," "My Dude" and "Steer Clear" with guest vocals by Cade Ellis. A video for "5'10" is also on YouTube.

As an actor, Hauser is known for films like I, Tonya, BlackKklansman, Richard Jewell, Cruella and Queenpins. Hauser also appeared in the series Cobra Kai, The Afterparty and Black Bird.

Murder for Higher is available on music streaming services and for purchase.

Read More

What to stream this weekend: 'Black Bird,' 'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Emma Stone poised to star in 'Cruella' sequel Kathy Bates, Paul Walter Hauser want justice for Richard Jewell

Latest Headlines

'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
Music // 2 hours ago
'Im Nayeon' confirmed 7th on the Billboard 200 a week after its release
July 8 (UPI) -- Nayeon of K-pop girl band Twice's solo mini album Im Nayeon has ranked seventh on the major U.S. albums chart, Billboard 200, in following the announcement from promotion agency JYP Entertainment on Thursday.&n
Enhypen will launch its first world tour in September
Music // 3 hours ago
Enhypen will launch its first world tour in September
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Enhypen on Friday announced plans to hold their first-ever world tour starting in September.
Ciara releases new single 'Jump' to 'make the world dance'
Music // 3 hours ago
Ciara releases new single 'Jump' to 'make the world dance'
July 8 (UPI) -- Ciara released her new song "Jump" featuring Los Angeles hip-hop group Coast Contra on Friday, her first musical release since 2020.
Aespa perform at 'GMA' summer concert series, release new album
Music // 4 hours ago
Aespa perform at 'GMA' summer concert series, release new album
July 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl band Aespa performed Friday on "Good Morning America" as part of the ABC morning show's 2022 summer concert series in New York's Central Park.
BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star J-Hope released a track list video for his forthcoming solo album, "Jack in the Box."
Backstreet Boys to release Christmas album in October
Music // 1 day ago
Backstreet Boys to release Christmas album in October
July 7 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys will release the holiday album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" in October.
Calvin Harris to release 'Stay With Me' with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell
Music // 1 day ago
Calvin Harris to release 'Stay With Me' with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell
July 7 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris shared a teaser and release date for "Stay with Me" with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.
Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'
Music // 1 day ago
Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'
July 7 (UPI) -- Dead & Company canceled their concert Wednesday in New York after John Mayer's father was hospitalized for a medical emergency.
'BTS Island: In the SEOM' releases music video for Suga soundtrack 'Our Island'
Music // 2 days ago
'BTS Island: In the SEOM' releases music video for Suga soundtrack 'Our Island'
July 6 (UPI) -- "BTS Island: In the SEOM" has dropped its official music video for Suga's video game soundtrack "Our Island."
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
July 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a preview of their video for "Girls," the title track from their forthcoming EP.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lightning strike kills William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince
Lightning strike kills William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince
Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!'
Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!'
'Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf' star James Caan dies at 82
'Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf' star James Caan dies at 82
'Hart to Heart': Kevin Hart interviews Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in Season 2 trailer
'Hart to Heart': Kevin Hart interviews Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in Season 2 trailer
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement