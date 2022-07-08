'Cobra Kai' actor Paul Walter Hauser releases rap EP under alter ego

1/5

Paul Walter Hauser released a rap EP. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Actor Paul Walter Hauser released his first EP on Friday. Under the name Signet Ringer, Murder For Higher includes six rap tracks. Hauser wrote the tracks over the course of one year. He performs them, and produced the EP with Aleks James. Advertisement

"If this was a meal, it would be gourmet junk food or dressed down caviar," Hauser said in a statement. "It lives somewhere in the middle, made to nosh and nourish."

The songs express Hauser's conflicts over sobriety and Hollywood ego. Among the themes of the album, Hauser listed "addiction, depression, ambition, imposter syndrome, matters of faith."

The song titles are "Murder for Higher" with guest vocals by Danny Joe, "Breaking Point," "5'10" with guest vocals by Bear Lewis, "Don't Take the Bait," "My Dude" and "Steer Clear" with guest vocals by Cade Ellis. A video for "5'10" is also on YouTube.

As an actor, Hauser is known for films like I, Tonya, BlackKklansman, Richard Jewell, Cruella and Queenpins. Hauser also appeared in the series Cobra Kai, The Afterparty and Black Bird.

Murder for Higher is available on music streaming services and for purchase.