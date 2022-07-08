Ciara releases new single 'Jump' to 'make the world dance'

1/5

Ciara arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Ciara released her new song "Jump" featuring Los Angeles hip-hop group Coast Contra on Friday, her first musical release since 2020. "I'm back on my mission to make the world dance!" Ciara said on Twitter. "JUMP is OUT NOW." Advertisement

The song release kicks off a new partnership with Republic Records, Uptown Records and Ciara's Beauty Marks Entertainment, Billboard reported.

"I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists," the 36-year-old R&B singer/songwriter said.

I'm back on my mission to make the world dance! JUMP is OUT NOW I wanna see you... Jump into the new YOU Jump into LOVE (Loving on you:)) Jump into FUN Jump into DANCE Advertisement What you waiting for? #JUMP https://t.co/o2aByLLTHw pic.twitter.com/bDeDiVFLSJ— Ciara (@ciara) July 8, 2022

Cover art for the song features Ciara wearing a bodysuit made of Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

The singer introduced the look on Instagram on June 30, crediting designer Cierra Boyd of Frisk Me Good.

"Jump" is Ciara's first music release since the single "Rooted" in 2020. It follows her 2019 album Beauty Marks. The singer has four Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and eight Top 10 Hot 100 singles.

Ciara, who is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2022 swimsuit issue.

Advertisement

The singer has three children, Future Zahir Wilburn, 8, Sienna Princess Wilson, 5, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1.