Watch Live
President Joe Biden unveils executive order to protect access to abortion, reproductive healthcare
Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 8, 2022 / 11:16 AM

Ciara releases new single 'Jump' to 'make the world dance'

By Jonna Lorenz
1/5
Ciara releases new single 'Jump' to 'make the world dance'
Ciara arrives on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Ciara released her new song "Jump" featuring Los Angeles hip-hop group Coast Contra on Friday, her first musical release since 2020.

"I'm back on my mission to make the world dance!" Ciara said on Twitter. "JUMP is OUT NOW."

Advertisement

The song release kicks off a new partnership with Republic Records, Uptown Records and Ciara's Beauty Marks Entertainment, Billboard reported.

"I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists," the 36-year-old R&B singer/songwriter said.

Cover art for the song features Ciara wearing a bodysuit made of Air Jordan 4 sneakers.

The singer introduced the look on Instagram on June 30, crediting designer Cierra Boyd of Frisk Me Good.

"Jump" is Ciara's first music release since the single "Rooted" in 2020. It follows her 2019 album Beauty Marks. The singer has four Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and eight Top 10 Hot 100 singles.

Ciara, who is married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated 2022 swimsuit issue.

Advertisement

The singer has three children, Future Zahir Wilburn, 8, Sienna Princess Wilson, 5, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1.

Moments from Ciara's career

Ciara arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, on December 8, 2004. Her album, "Goodies," topped the Billboard charts after its release. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Aespa perform at 'GMA' summer concert series, release new album BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list Kim Kardashian, Ciara appear on cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue

Latest Headlines

Aespa perform at 'GMA' summer concert series, release new album
Music // 1 hour ago
Aespa perform at 'GMA' summer concert series, release new album
July 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl band Aespa performed Friday on "Good Morning America" as part of the ABC morning show's 2022 summer concert series in New York's Central Park.
BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list
Music // 21 hours ago
BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star J-Hope released a track list video for his forthcoming solo album, "Jack in the Box."
Backstreet Boys to release Christmas album in October
Music // 1 day ago
Backstreet Boys to release Christmas album in October
July 7 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys will release the holiday album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" in October.
Calvin Harris to release 'Stay With Me' with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell
Music // 1 day ago
Calvin Harris to release 'Stay With Me' with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell
July 7 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris shared a teaser and release date for "Stay with Me" with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.
Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'
Music // 1 day ago
Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'
July 7 (UPI) -- Dead & Company canceled their concert Wednesday in New York after John Mayer's father was hospitalized for a medical emergency.
'BTS Island: In the SEOM' releases music video for Suga soundtrack 'Our Island'
Music // 1 day ago
'BTS Island: In the SEOM' releases music video for Suga soundtrack 'Our Island'
July 6 (UPI) -- "BTS Island: In the SEOM" has dropped its official music video for Suga's video game soundtrack "Our Island."
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
July 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a preview of their video for "Girls," the title track from their forthcoming EP.
Blackpink share plans for new music, world tour
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink share plans for new music, world tour
July 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will release new music in August and launch a world tour by the end of 2022.
Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage
Music // 2 days ago
Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage
July 6 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana was hospitalized for "heat exhaustion and dehydration" after collapsing on stage at a show in Michigan.
Guns N' Roses cancel show due to illness
Music // 2 days ago
Guns N' Roses cancel show due to illness
July 5 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses canceled a concert in Glasgow, Scotland, due to undisclosed medical concerns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!'
Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!'
'Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf' star James Caan dies at 82
'Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf' star James Caan dies at 82
Lightning strike kills William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince
Lightning strike kills William Friend, husband of 'One Tree Hill' actress Bevin Prince
Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'
Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'
'Hart to Heart': Kevin Hart interviews Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in Season 2 trailer
'Hart to Heart': Kevin Hart interviews Chris Rock, Pete Davidson in Season 2 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement