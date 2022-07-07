Trending
July 7, 2022 / 1:44 PM

BTS member J-Hope shares 'Jack in the Box' track list

By Annie Martin
1/5
J-Hope (R), pictured with BTS, released a track list video for his forthcoming solo album, "Jack in the Box." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is sharing more details about his forthcoming solo album.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a track list video for the album, Jack in the Box, on Thursday.

Jack in the Box will feature 10 songs: "Intro," "Pandora's Box," "More," "Stop," "= (Equal Sign)," "Music Box: Reflection," "What If...," "Safety Zone," "Future" and "Arson."

J-Hope released a single and music video for "More" last week.

J-Hope will release Jack in the Box on July 15.

The album follows news that BTS will take a hiatus as the members focus on their solo careers.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V. Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth in June.

