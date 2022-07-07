Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 7, 2022 / 10:35 AM

Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'

By Annie Martin
1/4
Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'
John Mayer and Dead & Company canceled their concert Wednesday after Mayer's father had a "medical emergency." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Dead & Company canceled a show Wednesday after guitarist and vocalist John Mayer's father had a "medical emergency."

The band said on Instagram that it would not longer perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Advertisement

"Tickets will be refunded automatically at the original point of purchase. The remaining Dead & Company tour dates are unaffected," the group wrote.

Mayer later said on Instagram Stories that his dad was hospitalized but doing better.

Advertisement

"This morning my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care. He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can't play tonight's show in Saratoga Springs," he said.

Advertisement

Dead & Company will next perform Friday in Bristow, Va. The band kicked off its summer tour June 11 in Los Angeles and will bring the venture to a close July 16 in New York City.

Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti founded Dead & Company with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann in 2015.

As a solo artist, Mayer last released the album Sob Rock in July 2021.

Read More

Wolfgang Van Halen engaged to Andraia Allsop: 'She said yes!' 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' creator Kazuki Takahashi dies at 60 Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Calvin Harris to release 'Stay With Me' with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell
Music // 17 minutes ago
Calvin Harris to release 'Stay With Me' with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell
July 7 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris shared a teaser and release date for "Stay with Me" with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.
'BTS Island: In the SEOM' releases music video for Suga soundtrack 'Our Island'
Music // 20 hours ago
'BTS Island: In the SEOM' releases music video for Suga soundtrack 'Our Island'
July 6 (UPI) -- "BTS Island: In the SEOM" has dropped its official music video for Suga's video game soundtrack "Our Island."
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
July 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a preview of their video for "Girls," the title track from their forthcoming EP.
Blackpink share plans for new music, world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink share plans for new music, world tour
July 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink will release new music in August and launch a world tour by the end of 2022.
Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage
Music // 1 day ago
Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage
July 6 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana was hospitalized for "heat exhaustion and dehydration" after collapsing on stage at a show in Michigan.
Guns N' Roses cancel show due to illness
Music // 1 day ago
Guns N' Roses cancel show due to illness
July 5 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses canceled a concert in Glasgow, Scotland, due to undisclosed medical concerns.
TXT to perform on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 1 day ago
TXT to perform on 'Good Morning America'
July 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will give an in-studio performance on "Good Morning America."
Billboard Latin Music Awards to take place in September
Music // 2 days ago
Billboard Latin Music Awards to take place in September
July 5 (UPI) -- The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held in Miami, Fla., in September and air on Telemundo.
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting
Music // 3 days ago
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting
July 4 (UPI) -- British pop star Harry Styles canceled Sunday's concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, after a mass shooting at the nearby Field's shopping mall left three people dead.
Drake's 'Honestly Never Mind' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Drake's 'Honestly Never Mind' tops U.S. album chart
July 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "Honestly Never Mind" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean
Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
'Downton Abbey' star Phyllis Logan sees 'great love' in Elsie-Carson romance
Google celebrates Native American comedian Charlie Hill with a Doodle
Google celebrates Native American comedian Charlie Hill with a Doodle
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
Aespa fight back in 'Girls' music video teaser
Hayden Panettiere shares struggle with addiction
Hayden Panettiere shares struggle with addiction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement