Dead & Company cancel show after John Mayer's father has 'medical emergency'

John Mayer and Dead & Company canceled their concert Wednesday after Mayer's father had a "medical emergency." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Dead & Company canceled a show Wednesday after guitarist and vocalist John Mayer's father had a "medical emergency." The band said on Instagram that it would not longer perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., due to "unforeseen circumstances." Advertisement

"Tickets will be refunded automatically at the original point of purchase. The remaining Dead & Company tour dates are unaffected," the group wrote.

Mayer later said on Instagram Stories that his dad was hospitalized but doing better.

"This morning my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care. He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can't play tonight's show in Saratoga Springs," he said.

Dead & Company will next perform Friday in Bristow, Va. The band kicked off its summer tour June 11 in Los Angeles and will bring the venture to a close July 16 in New York City.

Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti founded Dead & Company with Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann in 2015.

As a solo artist, Mayer last released the album Sob Rock in July 2021.