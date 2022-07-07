Trending
July 7, 2022 / 11:01 AM

Calvin Harris to release 'Stay With Me' with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell

By Annie Martin
1/5
Calvin Harris shared a teaser and release date for "Stay with Me" with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris will release a new single with Halsey, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell.

The Scottish DJ and music producer, 38, shared a teaser and release date for the single "Stay With Me" on Wednesday.

Harris will release "Stay With Me" on July 15.

The song is an upbeat track about getting away with a love interest.

"Stay With Me" appears on Harris' forthcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. The album also features collaborations with Charlie Puth, Normani, Snoop Dogg, Offset and other artists.

Harris released a first single from the album, "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, in May. He will release the full album Aug. 5.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is a followup to Harris' album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, released in 2017.

