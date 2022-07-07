Backstreet Boys to release Christmas album in October

July 7 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys will release their first Christmas album in October.
The boy band shared plans Thursday for the holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas.
|Advertisement
July 7 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys will release their first Christmas album in October. The boy band shared plans Thursday for the holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas.
July 7 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys will release their first Christmas album in October.
The boy band shared plans Thursday for the holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas.
"IT'S CHRISTMAS IN JULY! It's been nearly 30 years in the making but we're FINALLY putting out a Christmas album and couldn't be more excited to share it with you all," the group wrote on Instagram.
A Very Backstreet Christmas features the band's versions of holiday classics including "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."
In addition, the Backstreet Boys recorded three new original songs, "Christmas in New York," "Together" and "Happy Days."
"We've been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now, and we're beyond excited that it's finally happening," Howie Dorough said in a statement. "We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can't wait to be part of our fans' holiday season."
Backstreet Boys will release A Very Backstreet Christmas on Oct. 14.
The group is in the midst of its DNA world tour, which kicked off in April.