Backstreet Boys to release Christmas album in October

Backstreet Boys will release the holiday album "A Very Backstreet Christmas" in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys will release their first Christmas album in October. The boy band shared plans Thursday for the holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas. Advertisement

"IT'S CHRISTMAS IN JULY! It's been nearly 30 years in the making but we're FINALLY putting out a Christmas album and couldn't be more excited to share it with you all," the group wrote on Instagram.

A Very Backstreet Christmas features the band's versions of holiday classics including "White Christmas," "Silent Night" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

In addition, the Backstreet Boys recorded three new original songs, "Christmas in New York," "Together" and "Happy Days."

"We've been wanting to do a Christmas album for nearly 30 years now, and we're beyond excited that it's finally happening," Howie Dorough said in a statement. "We had such a fun experience putting our BSB twist on some of our favorite Christmas classics and can't wait to be part of our fans' holiday season."

Backstreet Boys will release A Very Backstreet Christmas on Oct. 14.

The group is in the midst of its DNA world tour, which kicked off in April.