Carlos Santana 'doing well' after collapsing on stage

Carlos Santana was hospitalized for "heat exhaustion and dehydration" after collapsing on stage at a show in Michigan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Carlos Santana is recovering after collapsing on stage. The 74-year-old guitarist was performing Tuesday at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Mich., when he collapsed during the show. Advertisement

Medical personnel attended to Santana, who was taken offstage on a stretcher and transported to a hospital.

Santana's publicist, Michael Jensen, said Tuesday evening that the musician "was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration."

Santana is now "doing well."

The guitarist will postpone his Wednesday show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa.

Santana is presently on his Miraculous Supernatural tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour kicked off June 17 and will come to a close in August.