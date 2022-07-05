Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 5, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Guns N' Roses cancel show due to illness

By Annie Martin
1/3
Guns N' Roses cancel show due to illness
Guns N' Roses canceled a concert in Glasgow, Scotland, due to undisclosed medical concerns. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Guns N' Roses have canceled a show on their summer tour.

The rock band canceled their Tuesday concert in Glasgow, Scotland, due to undisclosed medical concerts.

Advertisement

"Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN'R will not be able to perform on Glasgow," the group said Monday on Instagram.

Guns N' Roses said they are working to reschedule the show and instructed fans to hold onto their tickets.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience," the band said.

Fans wished Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose well in the comments. Rose reportedly told fans at a show Saturday in London that he wasn't feeling well.

Advertisement

Guns N' Roses are next scheduled to perform Friday in Munich, Germany, and Sunday in Milan, Italy.

Read More

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne celebrate 40th wedding anniversary: 'Soulmates' Billboard Latin Music Awards to take place in September Stars react to Fourth of July shooting outside Chicago What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TXT to perform on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 1 hour ago
TXT to perform on 'Good Morning America'
July 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will give an in-studio performance on "Good Morning America."
Billboard Latin Music Awards to take place in September
Music // 2 hours ago
Billboard Latin Music Awards to take place in September
July 5 (UPI) -- The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held in Miami, Fla., in September and air on Telemundo.
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting
Music // 1 day ago
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting
July 4 (UPI) -- British pop star Harry Styles canceled Sunday's concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, after a mass shooting at the nearby Field's shopping mall left three people dead.
Drake's 'Honestly Never Mind' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Drake's 'Honestly Never Mind' tops U.S. album chart
July 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "Honestly Never Mind" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BTS member J-Hope wants 'More' in new solo single
Music // 3 days ago
BTS member J-Hope wants 'More' in new solo single
July 1 (UPI) -- K-pop star J-Hope released a single and music video for the song "More" following news of BTS' hiatus.
Kelsea Ballerini performs 'Heartfirst' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 4 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini performs 'Heartfirst' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
July 1 (UPI) -- Kelsea Ballerini performed "Heartfirst," the first single from her fifth studio album, on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Cardi B releases new single featuring Kanye West, Lil Durk
Music // 4 days ago
Cardi B releases new single featuring Kanye West, Lil Durk
July 1 (UPI) -- Cardi B released "Hot [Expletive]" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, her first single of 2022.
Enhypen assemble in 'Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' music video teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Enhypen assemble in 'Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' music video teaser
June 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Enhypen shared a preview of its video for "Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)," the title track from its EP "Manifesto: Day 1."
Aespa perform 'Life's Too Short' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 5 days ago
Aespa perform 'Life's Too Short' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
June 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa performed "Life's Too Short," their English-language single from their EP "Girls," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Calvin Harris recruits Halsey, Justin Timberlake for new album
Music // 5 days ago
Calvin Harris recruits Halsey, Justin Timberlake for new album
June 30 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris said his album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" will feature collaborations with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Normani and other artists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jay Hernandez thanks fans for support in 'Magnum' network switch
Jay Hernandez thanks fans for support in 'Magnum' network switch
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn stunned by magnitude of Eddie Munson love
Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams to sing at 'Capitol Fourth' concert in D.C.
Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams to sing at 'Capitol Fourth' concert in D.C.
Stars react to Fourth of July shooting outside Chicago
Stars react to Fourth of July shooting outside Chicago
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
Movie review: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' misses mighty opportunity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement