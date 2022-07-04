Advertisement
July 4, 2022 / 9:45 AM

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting

By Karen Butler
Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen concert after nearby mall shooting
Harry Styles canceled his concert in Copenhagen Sunday because of a mass shooting at a nearby mall. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- British pop star Harry Styles canceled Sunday's concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, after a mass shooting at the nearby Field's shopping mall left three people dead.

Police arrested the 22-year-old alleged gunman hours later.

Neither the number of people injured nor the circumstances that led up to the shooting were immediately known.

"I'm heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I'm devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I'm sorry we couldn't be together. Please look after each other," Styles tweeted Sunday.

People.com said the 28-year-old artist was scheduled to perform at Royal Arena on Sunday night as part of his Love On Tour.

