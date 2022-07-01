BTS member J-Hope wants 'More' in new solo single

1/5

J-Hope (R), pictured with BTS, released a single and music video for the song "More" following news of BTS' hiatus. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper J-Hope is back with new music. The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a single and music video for the solo song "More" on Friday. Advertisement

In "More," J-Hope expresses his desire to keep creating and pursuing his passions.

"More" is the pre-release single from J-Hope's forthcoming solo album, Jack in the Box. J-Hope will release the full album July 15.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced this month that it will take a hiatus as the members focus on their solo careers.

"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said at the time. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth last week.