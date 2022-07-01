Trending
July 1, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Cardi B releases new single featuring Kanye West, Lil Durk

By Annie Martin
Cardi B releases new single featuring Kanye West, Lil Durk
Cardi B released "Hot [Expletive]" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk, her first single of 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Cardi B is back with new music.

The 29-year-old rapper released the single "Hot [Expletive]" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk on Friday.

Cardi B had announced the song with a commercial spot that aired Sunday during the BET Awards.

The rapper subsequently said on Instagram Live that she will not release a music video with the song.

"I just don't feel like doing too much this time around. I'm just exhausted with everybody," she said.

Cardi B described the song as "masculine" and "great for the clubs."

The new single is Cardi B's first of 2022. The rapper was featured on the extended version of Summer Walker and SZA's song "No Love," released in March.

Cardi B released "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion in August 2020 and "Up" in February 2021. Her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, was released in 2018.

