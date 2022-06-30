Trending
June 30, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Enhypen assemble in 'Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

June 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Enhypen is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the song "Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)."

The "Future Perfect" teaser introduces the individual members of Enhypen before they assemble as a group. The members are also seen dancing with backup dancers.

"Future Perfect (Pass the Mic)" is the title track from Enhypen's forthcoming EP, Manifesto: Day 1. The group will release the EP and the full music video Monday.

Manifesto: Day 1 also features the songs "Walk the Line," "ParadoXXX Invasion," "TFW (That Feeling When)," "Shout Out" and "Foreshadow."

The EP is Enhypen's first release since Dimension: Answer, a repackaged version of the album Dimension: Dilemma.

Enhypen consists of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki. The group made its debut in November 2020.

