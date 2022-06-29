Trending
Music
June 29, 2022 / 9:58 AM

Ed Sheeran 'finalizing' U.S. dates for 'Mathematics' tour

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran confirmed plans to bring his + - = ÷ X tour to the United States. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran says he's "finalizing" U.S. dates for his Mathematics tour.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that he will bring his + - = ÷ X tour to the United States.

Sheeran kicked off his Mathematics tour in London in March and is scheduled to perform across the U.K., Europe, Australia, New Zealand through March 2023.

The singer is in the midst of a five-show run at Wembley Stadium in London, where The Late Late Show is filming this week for the first time in three years.

Sheeran told Late Late Show host James Corden that he plans to announce the U.S. dates "by the end of the year."

"We're basically finalizing everything," Sheeran said.

"I'm super excited to bring this tour -- I mean, it's an insane-looking tour," he added. "We basically planned it from the end of the Divide tour ... I was like, if we come back, we need to do all of the bells and whistles."

"The stage is nuts -- things revolve, bits go up, we got fireworks, flames, a band -- it's a whole thing," Sheeran said. "But I'm really, really proud of the show."

Sheeran released his fourth studio album, =, in October. The album features the singles "Bad Habits," "Shivers," "Overpass Graffiti," "The Joker and the Queen" and "2step."

Ed Sheeran turns 30: a look back

Ed Sheeran attends Capital FM Summertime Ball in London, on June 9, 2012. The following year, Sheeran appeared as an adviser along with Cher on "The Voice." Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

