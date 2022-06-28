Trending
June 28, 2022 / 1:45 PM

Twice's Nayeon shares 'Pop!' choreography video

By Annie Martin
Twice's Nayeon released a "moving version" choreography video for "Pop!," the title track from her solo EP "Im Nayeon." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon has released a choreography video for her song "Pop!"

The 26-year-old K-pop star released a "moving version" choreography video for the track on Tuesday.

The new video shows Nayeon perform the "Pop!" choreography with a group of backup dancers wearing matching white outfits.

"Pop!" is the title track from Nayeon's solo EP Im Nayeon, released last week. The song's official music video shows Nayeon enjoying the summer.

Im Nayeon also features the songs "No Problem" featuring Stray Kids member Felix, "Love Countdown" featuring Wonstein, "Candyfloss," "All or Nothing," "Happy Birthday to You" and "Sunset."

Nayeon is the first member of Twice to make her solo debut. Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu.

