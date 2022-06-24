Trending
Music
June 24, 2022 / 9:22 AM

Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina'

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift released "Carolina," an original song for the film "Where the Crawdads Sing" starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer released the song "Carolina" on Friday.

In "Carolina," Swift sings about loneliness and "being on the outside, looking in."

"About a year & a half ago I wrote a song about the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness & independence. Her curiosity & fear all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness & the world's betrayal of it," the star tweeted.

Swift wrote and recorded "Carolina" for the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing. The movie is based on the Delia Owens novel and follows Catherine "Kya" Clarke (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman living in a North Carolina marsh who becomes a suspect in the murder of a popular athlete in her small town.

Where the Crawdads Sing is written by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman, with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter as producers.

The film opens in theaters July 15.

"Carolina" is Swift's first release since "This Love (Taylor's Version)" in May.

