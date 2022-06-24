Breaking News
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion rights
Music
June 24, 2022 / 10:10 AM

Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'
Lil Nas X released a single and music video for "Late to Da Party" featuring NBA YoungBoy after being snubbed by the BET Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is back with new music.

The 23-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Late to Da Party" featuring NBA YoungBoy on Friday.

In "Late to Da Party," Lil Nas X calls out BET after being snubbed by the BET Awards. The singer shared a Star Wars-inspired intro for the video Thursday.

"NBA YoungBoy is on house arrest, trapped on the isolated planet HATU. The Brutal Empire of Terror (BET) has betrayed Lil Nas X, turning their back on him after using him for clout," the intro reads.

"With the music industry in turmoil, the galaxy is looking for a hero. Nas must use the ancient power of video editing to free YB and defeat the evil BET before time runs out..."

Lil Nas X also shared cover art for "Late to Da Party" that shows him urinating on a BET Award.

The rapper previously called out BET on June 1 after failing to be nominated at the BET Awards for a second consecutive year.

In a series of deleted tweets, Lil Nas X, who is openly gay, said, "i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible."

The BET Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

