Breaking News
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade, ending federal abortion rights
Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 24, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video

By Annie Martin
1/2
Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video
Giveon released his debut studio album, "Give or Take" and a music video for the song "Lost Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Giveon is back with new music.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter released his debut studio album, Give or Take, on Friday.

Advertisement

Giveon also released a music video for the song "Lost Me." In the video, Giveon gets involved with a woman but isn't able to commit.

"I'm not lookin' for the one (One) / Later, but for now I'm havin' fun (I'm havin' fun) / I'm done 'cause I always get hurt / Won't get here for long," he sings.

Give or Take also features the songs "Let Me Go," "Scarred," "Dec 11th," "This Will Do," "Get to You," "Tryna Be," "Make You Mine," "July 16th," "For Tonight," "Lie Again," "Another Heartbreak," "At Least We Tried," "Remind Me" and "Unholy Matrimony."

In a post on Instagram, Giveon said the album expresses his "genuine truth."

Advertisement

"Thank you to all of my fans that have been so patient with me during the duration of this process. I didn't want to rush this project. I didn't want to give you guys anything less than the most utmost genuine truth. Thank you for sticking by my side while I worked on this. I hope you all enjoy this," he wrote.

Advertisement

Giveon previously released the EPs Take Time and When It's All Said and Done in 2020.

The singer will perform Sunday at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Read More

Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party' Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'
June 24 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a single and music video for "Late to Da Party" featuring NBA YoungBoy after being snubbed by the BET Awards.
Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video
June 24 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right."
Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina'
Music // 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina'
June 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "Carolina," an original song for the film "Where the Crawdads Sing" starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.
BtoB's Huta dances in 'Boom' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
BtoB's Huta dances in 'Boom' music video teaser
June 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Huta released a preview of his video for "Boom," the title track from his solo album of the same name.
Taylor Swift to release new song 'Carolina' at midnight
Music // 22 hours ago
Taylor Swift to release new song 'Carolina' at midnight
June 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will release "Carolina," a song for the film "Where the Crawdads Sing," Friday at midnight.
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
Music // 1 day ago
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
June 23 (UPI) -- Shania Twain canceled a date of her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas residency show after being put on vocal rest.
K-pop band Itzy announces first world concert tour
Music // 1 day ago
K-pop band Itzy announces first world concert tour
June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy has announced plans for its first world concert tour and it includes eight shows in the United States.
Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires book 2023 concert dates
Music // 1 day ago
Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires book 2023 concert dates
June 23 (UPI) -- Johnny Depp is set to join his fellow Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper and Joe Perry on a concert tour next year.
Kard return with new EP, 'Ring the Alarm' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Kard return with new EP, 'Ring the Alarm' music video
June 22 (UPI) -- K-pop group Kard released the EP "Re:" and a music video for the song "Ring the Alarm."
Chris Stapleton postpones shows after testing positive for COVID-19
Music // 1 day ago
Chris Stapleton postpones shows after testing positive for COVID-19
June 22 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton rescheduled three dates of his "All American Road Show" tour after coming down with COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans
Elliot Page 'proud' of his 'Umbrella Academy' character's coming out as trans
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in first official joint portrait
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in first official joint portrait
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement