Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video

Giveon released his debut studio album, "Give or Take" and a music video for the song "Lost Me." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Giveon is back with new music. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter released his debut studio album, Give or Take, on Friday. Advertisement

Giveon also released a music video for the song "Lost Me." In the video, Giveon gets involved with a woman but isn't able to commit.

"I'm not lookin' for the one (One) / Later, but for now I'm havin' fun (I'm havin' fun) / I'm done 'cause I always get hurt / Won't get here for long," he sings.

Give or Take also features the songs "Let Me Go," "Scarred," "Dec 11th," "This Will Do," "Get to You," "Tryna Be," "Make You Mine," "July 16th," "For Tonight," "Lie Again," "Another Heartbreak," "At Least We Tried," "Remind Me" and "Unholy Matrimony."

In a post on Instagram, Giveon said the album expresses his "genuine truth."

"Thank you to all of my fans that have been so patient with me during the duration of this process. I didn't want to rush this project. I didn't want to give you guys anything less than the most utmost genuine truth. Thank you for sticking by my side while I worked on this. I hope you all enjoy this," he wrote.

Giveon previously released the EPs Take Time and When It's All Said and Done in 2020.

The singer will perform Sunday at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.