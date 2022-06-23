BtoB's Huta dances in 'Boom' music video teaser

June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Huta is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 31-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BtoB, released a preview of his video for the song "Boom" on Thursday.

The "Boom" teaser shows Huta performing hard-hitting dance routines with backup dancers.

"Boom" is the title track from Huta's forthcoming solo album of the same name. The singer will release the album and the full "Boom" music video on June 27.

Boom also features 11 other tracks, including "I'm Rare," "Shadow," "Real Game (Like Messi)" and "Red Wine."

The album is Huta's second full-length solo album after Hutazone, released in January 2019.

BtoB, or Born to Beat, also consists of Eunkwang, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae. The group released its third Korean album, Be Together, in February.