Itzy plans to kick off its first world concert tour in South Korea this summer. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy has announced plans for its first world concert tour and it includes eight shows in the United States. The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off in Seoul with two nights in SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium on Aug. 6 and 7. Advertisement

The U.S. leg of the concert series is to begin on Oct. 26 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Other stops are scheduled for Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Sugar Land and Boston.

The run is slated to wrap up in New York at Hulu Theater on Nov. 13.

Tickets go on sale on June 29.

Itzy's fifth mini-album, Checkmate, is set for release July 15.