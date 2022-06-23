Taylor Swift to release new song 'Carolina' at midnight

1/5

Taylor Swift will release "Carolina," a song for the film "Where the Crawdads Sing," Friday at midnight. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has a new song on the way. Swift's Taylor Nation official Twitter account said Thursday that Swift, 32, will release the song "Carolina" at midnight. Advertisement

"There are things that only Carolina knows... and you soon will too," the post reads.

Swift wrote and recorded the original song for the new film Where the Crawdads Sing. Sony Pictures featured a snippet of the song in a trailer for the movie released in March.

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the Delia Owens novel of the same name. The story follows Catherine "Kya" Clarke (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a young woman who becomes a suspect in the murder of a popular athlete in her small town.

The film is written by Lucy Alibar and directed by Olivia Newman, with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter as producers.

"Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side," Swift said in March.

Where the Crawdads Sing opens in theaters July 15.

"Carolina" will mark Swift's first release since "This Love (Taylor's Version)" in May.

