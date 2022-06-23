Shania Twain cancels show after losing voice

1/5

Shania Twain canceled a date of her "Let's Go!" Las Vegas residency show after being put on vocal rest. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Shania Twain was forced to cancel a show after losing her voice. The 56-year-old singer-songwriter canceled Wednesday's date of her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency show after being put on vocal rest. Advertisement

"I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice. I am under strict doctors orders to rest and not sing," Twain wrote on Instagram.

Twain said she hopes to perform her scheduled shows Friday and Saturday at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

"Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I'm extremely disappointed to cancel tonight's show. I'm going to do everything I can to get back on stage for this Friday and Saturday," she said.

Twain revived her Let's Go! residency show in December. She is scheduled to perform at Zappos Theater through Sept. 10.

Advertisement

Let's Go! takes fans on a journey through Twain's decades-long career. The set list includes such hits as "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "You're Still the One" and "That Don't Impress me Much."

Twain released her fifth studio album, Now, in 2017, and a cover of "Forever and Ever, Amen" with Ronan Keating in February 2021.