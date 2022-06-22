Trending
June 22, 2022

Kard return with new EP, 'Ring the Alarm' music video

By Annie Martin

June 22 (UPI) -- South Korean music group Kard is back with a new EP.

The K-pop stars released the EP Re: and a music video for the song "Ring the Alarm" on Wednesday.

The "Ring the Alarm" video shows the members of Kard sing and dance in a city at night.

Re: also features the songs "Break Down," "Good Love," "Whip!" and the "Break Down" and "Ring the Alarm" instrumentals.

The EP is Kard's first release since the single album Way with Words in August 2020.

Kard is a co-ed group consisting of J. Seph, BM, Somin and Jiwoo. The group is signed to DSP and made its debut in 2017.

