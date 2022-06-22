Luke Combs celebrates birth of first child: 'Over the moon in love'

1/5

Luke Combs (R) welcomed his first child, son Tex Lawrence, with his wife, Nicole Combs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is a new dad. The 32-year-old country music singer welcomed his first child, son Tex Lawrence, with his wife, Nicole Combs, Sunday on Father's Day. Advertisement

Combs shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Nicole Combs and their baby boy.

"Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!" he captioned the post.

Nicole Combs confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day," she wrote. "Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

Combs and Nicole Combs married in August 2020 and announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

"Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs," Combs said on Instagram at the time.

Combs will release his third studio album, Growin' Up, on Friday. The album includes the single "The Kind of Love We Make," which Combs released a music video for last week.