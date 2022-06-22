Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 22, 2022 / 10:00 AM

Luke Combs celebrates birth of first child: 'Over the moon in love'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Luke Combs celebrates birth of first child: 'Over the moon in love'
Luke Combs (R) welcomed his first child, son Tex Lawrence, with his wife, Nicole Combs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is a new dad.

The 32-year-old country music singer welcomed his first child, son Tex Lawrence, with his wife, Nicole Combs, Sunday on Father's Day.

Advertisement

Combs shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Nicole Combs and their baby boy.

"Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!" he captioned the post.

Nicole Combs confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

Advertisement

"It's going to be hard to top this past Father's Day," she wrote. "Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I'm so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days."

Combs and Nicole Combs married in August 2020 and announced in January that they were expecting their first child.

"Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs," Combs said on Instagram at the time.

Combs will release his third studio album, Growin' Up, on Friday. The album includes the single "The Kind of Love We Make," which Combs released a music video for last week.

Read More

Luke Combs releases 'The Kind of Love We Make' ahead of 'Growin' Up' album Kim Kardashian says daughter North is 'really into' special effects makeup 'Purple Hearts': Sofia Carson sings in sneak peek at Netflix film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Paris Jackson performs 'Lighthouse' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Paris Jackson performs 'Lighthouse' on 'Tonight Show'
June 22 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson performed her single "Lighthouse" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Music // 20 hours ago
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
June 21 (UPI) -- Diana Ross, Tame Impala's official music video, "Turn Up the Sunshine," for the "Minions: The Rise of Gru" soundtrack premiered on Tuesday.
Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser
June 21 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a preview of her video for "Pop!," a song from her debut solo EP, "Im Nayeon."
Kid Cudi announces 'To The Moon' world tour dates
Music // 21 hours ago
Kid Cudi announces 'To The Moon' world tour dates
June 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Kid Cudi announced on Tuesday his upcoming, "To The Moon," world tour dates from mid-August through Nov. 22.
Weezer perform new song 'Records' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 day ago
Weezer perform new song 'Records' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
June 21 (UPI) -- Weezer performed "Records" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their new EP, "SZNZ: Summer."
Beyonce drops new single 'Break My Soul'
Music // 1 day ago
Beyonce drops new single 'Break My Soul'
June 21 (UPI) -- Beyonce dropped new single, "Break My Soul," Track 6 from her upcoming album, "Renaissance."
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
June 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona released the special EP "Flip That" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones tour will resume Tuesday
Music // 1 day ago
Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones tour will resume Tuesday
June 20 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones will resume their "Sixty" tour Tuesday in Milan following Mick Jagger's recovery from COVID-19.
Beyonce to release new single 'Break My Soul'
Music // 1 day ago
Beyonce to release new single 'Break My Soul'
June 20 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will release "Break My Soul," a first song from her album "Renaissance," at midnight.
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
Music // 1 day ago
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
June 20 (UPI) -- The Chicks apologized after cutting their concert short at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 2 hooks sleuthy viewers with new mystery
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 2 hooks sleuthy viewers with new mystery
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser
Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
'Beavis and Butt-Head' creator Mike Judge: 'They don't change much'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement