June 22, 2022 / 12:30 PM

Chris Stapleton postpones shows after testing positive for COVID-19

By Annie Martin
Chris Stapleton rescheduled three dates of his "All American Road Show" tour after coming down with COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton is postponing his upcoming shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 44-year-old country music singer rescheduled three dates of his All American Road Show tour Tuesday after coming down with the virus.

Stapleton was to perform Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Saturday and Sunday in Denver, Colo. The concerts have been rescheduled for July 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

"To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows," Stapleton wrote on Instagram.

"The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend, July 1-3, and we hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot," he told fans.

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows," Stapleton said. "We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love, and support, and can't wait to see you next week."

Stapleton was previously forced to postpone tour dates in April due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.

The singer originally launched the All-American Road Show tour in 2017 and added new dates to the tour in February. The tour will now end Oct. 27 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Stapleton is known for the singles "Broken Halos," "Starting Over" and "You Should Probably Leave." He released his fourth album, Starting Over, in November 2020.

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik also recently tested positive for COVID-19.

