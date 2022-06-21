Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser

1/2

Twice's Nayeon released a preview of her video for "Pop!," a song from her debut solo EP, "Im Nayeon." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is giving a glimpse of her new music video. The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, released a preview Tuesday of her video for the song "Pop!" Advertisement

The colorful video shows Nayeon enjoying a milkshake and donuts at a sweets shop, as well as dancing by a pool.

"Pop!" appears on Nayeon's debut solo EP, Im Nayeon. Nayeon will release the album and the full "Pop!" music video Friday.

Im Nayeon also features the songs "No Problem" featuring Stray Kids member Felix, "Love Countdown" featuring Wonstein, "Candyfloss," "All or Nothing," "Happy Birthday to You" and "Sunset."

Nayeon released a trailer for Im Nayeon earlier this month and shared a snippet of "Love Countdown" last week.

Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. Nayeon will be the first member of the group to launch a solo career.