Watch Live
House Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump's efforts to intervene in 2020 election in Georgia, Arizona
Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 21, 2022 / 1:26 PM

Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
1/2
Twice's Nayeon enjoys sweets in 'Pop!' music video teaser
Twice's Nayeon released a preview of her video for "Pop!," a song from her debut solo EP, "Im Nayeon." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, released a preview Tuesday of her video for the song "Pop!"

Advertisement

The colorful video shows Nayeon enjoying a milkshake and donuts at a sweets shop, as well as dancing by a pool.

"Pop!" appears on Nayeon's debut solo EP, Im Nayeon. Nayeon will release the album and the full "Pop!" music video Friday.

Im Nayeon also features the songs "No Problem" featuring Stray Kids member Felix, "Love Countdown" featuring Wonstein, "Candyfloss," "All or Nothing," "Happy Birthday to You" and "Sunset."

Nayeon released a trailer for Im Nayeon earlier this month and shared a snippet of "Love Countdown" last week.

Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. Nayeon will be the first member of the group to launch a solo career.

Read More

Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein Twice's Nayeon shares trailer for 'Im Nayeon' solo EP Twice play Silwhoette game on 'The Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
Music // 53 minutes ago
Diana Ross, Tame Impala release 'Turn Up the Sunshine' from 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
June 21 (UPI) -- Diana Ross, Tame Impala's official music video, "Turn Up the Sunshine," for the "Minions: The Rise of Gru" soundtrack premiered on Tuesday.
Kid Cudi announces 'To The Moon' world tour dates
Music // 2 hours ago
Kid Cudi announces 'To The Moon' world tour dates
June 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Kid Cudi announced on Tuesday his upcoming, "To The Moon," world tour dates from mid-August through Nov. 22.
Weezer perform new song 'Records' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 5 hours ago
Weezer perform new song 'Records' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
June 21 (UPI) -- Weezer performed "Records" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their new EP, "SZNZ: Summer."
Beyonce drops new single 'Break My Soul'
Music // 6 hours ago
Beyonce drops new single 'Break My Soul'
June 21 (UPI) -- Beyonce dropped new single, "Break My Soul," Track 6 from her upcoming album, "Renaissance."
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
June 20 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona released the special EP "Flip That" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones tour will resume Tuesday
Music // 1 day ago
Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones tour will resume Tuesday
June 20 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones will resume their "Sixty" tour Tuesday in Milan following Mick Jagger's recovery from COVID-19.
Beyonce to release new single 'Break My Soul'
Music // 1 day ago
Beyonce to release new single 'Break My Soul'
June 20 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will release "Break My Soul," a first song from her album "Renaissance," at midnight.
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
Music // 1 day ago
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
June 20 (UPI) -- The Chicks apologized after cutting their concert short at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.
Music // 3 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' is the No. 1 album in the U.S.
June 18 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shares 'Toddler' live video
Music // 4 days ago
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shares 'Toddler' live video
June 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon released a live performance video for "Toddler," a song from her solo album "INVU."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
Zahn McClarnon: 'Dark Winds' is chance for Native Americans to tell their own stories
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
The Chicks apologize after ending show early
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
Loona release 'Flip That' special EP, music video
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
'Yellowstone' prequel '1932' switches to '1923'
'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
'Stranger Things' stars prepare to fight in Season 4, Volume 2 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement