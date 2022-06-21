Trending
June 21, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Kid Cudi announces 'To The Moon' world tour dates

By Sommer Brokaw
Rapper Kid Cudi announced his 2022 world tour, "To The Moon," on Tuesday.

June 21 (UPI) -- Rapper Kid Cudi announced on Tuesday his upcoming, "To The Moon," world tour dates from mid-August through Nov. 22.

The tour will go through 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe, beginning on August 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and ending in Milan on Nov. 22.

The tour will feature support from Don Toliver, Strick, Denzel Curry, and 070 Shake.

The North American leg of the tour will wrap up on Sept. 17 with a Moon's Mans Landing music festival in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, before he will head out to Tokyo, Berlin, Amsterdam, Netherlands, London, Brussels, Paris, and Milan.

The Cleveland Moon's Mans Landing music festival will feature Playboy Carti, Haim, Pusha T, Mike Dean, Chip Tha Ripper, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and DJ E-V, among other performers.

A pre-sale to the Moon's Man Landing music festival begins at 10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Cudi also recently released a new single, "Do What I Want," for his upcoming animated music series, Entergalactic, about a young artist, voiced by Cudi, searching for love and success in New York.

Cudi said on his Twitter page that the Entergalactic album and show will drop on Netflix Sept. 30.

