1/5

Diana Ross performs vocals for the minions in "Turn Up the Sunshine," official music video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Diana Ross, Tame Impala's official music video, "Turn Up the Sunshine," for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack premiered on Tuesday. Motown, pop and disco star Ross and Australian psychedelic rock band Tame Impala collaborated on the music video, featuring minions in disco outfits, overalls, and jogging suits dancing with a backdrop of hypnotizing animations. Advertisement

The single is a part of the 1970s soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru, from Grammy-winning producer Jack Antonoff, which will be out on July 1, along with the film.

Antonoff also wrote "Turn Up the Sunshine," alongside Kevin Parker, of Tame Impala, also on percussion; Patrik Berger, and Sam Dew, who also performed as a background vocalist.

Other background vocalists include Evan Smith and Jagger Snow Ross.

The film follows a 12-year-old Gru in 1970s suburbia, who is "plotting to take over the world from his basement," according to the studio's film synopsis.

Advertisement

It is a sequel to Minions, and the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise.