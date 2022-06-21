Trending
Music
June 21, 2022 / 9:25 AM

Weezer perform new song 'Records' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Weezer perform new song 'Records' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Weezer performed "Records" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their new EP, "SZNZ: Summer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Weezer took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The rock band performed the new song "Records" during Monday's episode of the ABC late-night show.

"Records" appears on Weezer's EP SZNZ: Summer, released Tuesday. The EP also features the songs "Lawn Chair," "Blue Like Jazz," "The Opposite of Me," "What's the Good in Being Good," "Cuomoville" and "Thank You and Good Night."

SZNZ: Summer follows the release of the EP SZNZ: Spring in March. The EPs are part of a four-part project based on the seasons.

Weezer will promote its new music with a mini Broadway residency at Broadway Theatre in New York. The shows begin Sept. 13.

"We'll be showcasing a different SZN over 5 nights at the Broadway Theatre, as well as playing a unique set of Weezer classics," the group said on Instagram.

Weezer consists of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell and Scott Shriner.

