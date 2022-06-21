Beyonce drops new single 'Break My Soul'

1/5

Beyonce, seen here at the premiere of "The Lion King" in 2019, released her first single from upcoming album, "Renaissance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Beyonce dropped new single, "Break My Soul," Track 6 from her upcoming album, Renaissance. The song samples Big Freedia's single "Explode." Big Freedia was also featured in Beyonce's single "Formation" in 2016. Advertisement

Beyonce sings, "Motivation! I'm looking for a new foundation. Yeah! And I'm on that new vibration. I'm building my own foundation."

Tidal shared a tweet Monday night featuring the cover of the single.

Renaissance, out July 29, will be Beyonce's seventh studio album. Her previous album, Lemonade, was released in 2016.

Beyonce released "Be Alive," for the film King Richard in November 2021 and, before that, she released, "Black Parade," in 2020 in honor of Juneteenth.

