June 20, 2022 / 12:20 PM

Mick Jagger says Rolling Stones tour will resume Tuesday

By Annie Martin
The Rolling Stones will resume their "Sixty" tour Tuesday in Milan following Mick Jagger's recovery from COVID-19. File Photo by Brian Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger says the band will resume its tour Tuesday.

Jagger, 78, confirmed the news in a video Monday on Twitter.

The Rolling Stones postponed two shows on its Sixty anniversary tour last week after Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. Jagger has since recovered and will join the group Tuesday at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

"Hi, everyone. Thanks so much for all your lovely messages; I really appreciate them," the singer said. "I'm sorry for the inconvenience about the shows, but we'll be on stage in Milan on Tuesday, so see you there."

The Rolling Stones shared photos Monday of their prep at San Siro Stadium.

The Rolling Stones initially planned to reschedule their postponed June 17 show at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland, but said Monday that the concert would have to be canceled.

"The band wish to send a huge apology to all the fans in Switzerland who bought tickets and are deeply saddened they cannot perform in Bern on this tour," the group said.

The Sixty tour celebrates the Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary as a group and will take them across Europe.

