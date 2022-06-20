Beyonce to release new single 'Break My Soul'

1/5

Beyoncé will release "Break My Soul," a first song from her album "Renaissance," at midnight. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will make her comeback Tuesday with the new single "Break My Soul." The 40-year-old singer and actress said Monday that she will release the song at midnight. Advertisement

Beyoncé shared the news by changing her social media bios to "6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET."

"Break My Soul" appears to be the sixth track from Beyoncé's forthcoming album, Renaissance.

The singer announced Renaissance, her seventh studio album, last week. Renaissance will be her first studio album in over six years -- since Lemonade, released in April 2016.

Beyoncé released the collaborative album Everything is Love with her husband, Jay Z, in 2018, and the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift in 2019.

Sources told Variety that Renaissance will feature both dance and country music-inspired tracks.

Beyonce turns 40: a look back