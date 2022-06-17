Girls' Generation's Taeyeon shares 'Toddler' live video

June 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taeyeon is back with a new music video.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a live video for the song "Toddler" on Friday.

The "Toddler" video shows Taeyeon perform the song live while under a spotlight on stage.

"Toddler" appears on Taeyeon's solo album INVU. The singer released the album and a music video for the title track, "INVU," in February.

INVU also features the songs "Some Nights," "Can't Control Myself," "Set Myself on Fire," "Siren," "Cold as Hell," "Timeless," "Heart," "No Love Again," "You Better Not," "Weekend" and "Ending Credits."

INVU is Taeyeon's third full album following My Voice (2017) and Purpose (2019).

Girls' Generation also consists of Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona and Seohyun. Taeyeon is also a member of the group's subunit Oh!GG.