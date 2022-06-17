Luke Combs releases 'The Kind of Love We Make' ahead of 'Growin' Up' album

1/5

Luke Combs released a single and music video for "The Kind of Love We Make," a new song from his album "Growin' Up." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is back with new music. The 32-year-old country music singer released a single and music video for the song "The Kind of Love We Make" on Friday. Advertisement

In "The Kind of Love We Make" video, Combs tells the story of two couples -- a younger couple going through a rough patch and an older couple who are still madly in love. The two couples are connected by a house fire.

Combs wrote "The Kind of Love We Make" with Dan and Reid Isbell and his guitar tech Jamie Davis.

"Jamie had the idea, and Dan and Reid brought it to me and I thought it was a killer melody," Combs said in a press release. "It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself. Dan, Reid and I are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that."

"The Kind of Love We Make" appears on Combs' forthcoming third studio album, Growin' Up. The album also features the single "Doin' This."

Combs will release Growin' Up on June 24. The singer will promote the album with his Middle of Somewhere tour, which begins Sept. 2 in Bangor, Maine.

In addition, Combs will headline the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 23.