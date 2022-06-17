Justin Bieber postpones remainder of 'Justice' tour amid health issues

1/5

Justin Bieber (L), pictured with Hailey Bieber, will reschedule his remaining "Justice" tour dates following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has postponed the remainder of his Justice tour after going public about his health issues. The 28-year-old singer will reschedule the remaining dates on his Justice tour Thursday following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Advertisement

The canceled shows include Bieber's scheduled June 24 performance at Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee, Wisc.

"In the light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022, will be postponed," Bieber's tour promoter AEG Presents said.

"Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer," the company said.

(1/4) Statement from Justin Bieber's tour promoter AEG Presents: "In light of Justin's ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed. pic.twitter.com/vr75GwQmB4— Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 16, 2022

Bieber said last week that he is experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer said he expects to make a full recovery after taking time to rest.

"My body's telling me I gotta slow down," he said. "I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be."

Bieber released his sixth studio album, Justice, in March 2021. The album features the singles "Holy," "Lonely," "Anyone," "Hold On," "Peaches" and "Ghost."