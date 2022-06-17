Charlie Puth, BTS member Jungkook tease new song 'Left and Right'

1/5

Charlie Puth and K-pop star Jungkook shared a preview of their collaboration "Left and Right."

June 17 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook are teasing new music. The 30-year-old American singer and 24-year-old South Korean recording artist shared a preview of their collaboration "Left and Right" on Thursday. Advertisement

Puth posted a video on Instagram that shows him calling Jungkook and asking the K-pop star to sing certain lines.

Puth said if "Left and Right" accumulates 500,000 pre-saves he will release the song in full on June 24.

"Left and Right" is expected to appear on Puth's forthcoming third studio album, Charlie. The album also features the singles "Light Switch" and "That's Hilarious."

News broke earlier this week that BTS, one of the most popular and profitable K-pop acts of all time, will be taking a hiatus as the members focus on their solo careers.

"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said in a video Monday. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

BTS consists of Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group most recently released the anthology album Proof, which includes the new single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)."