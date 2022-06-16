Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 16, 2022 / 7:43 PM

Drake to release seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind' tonight

By Connor Grott
Drake to release seventh studio album 'Honestly, Nevermind' tonight
Rapper Drake appears backstage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- In a surprise announcement Thursday, Drake revealed that his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, will be released Friday at midnight.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper posted the artwork for the album on Instagram, writing: "7th studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND out at midnight." The album's cover art depicts the title of the project in technicolor chrome lettering on a black background.

Advertisement

Honestly, Nevermind comes nine months after Drake released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, in September. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured tracks such as "Knife Talk" with 21 Savage and Project Pat, "Way 2 Sexy" with Future and Young Thug and "Fair Trade" with Travis Scott.

Drake has been teasing the release of a new album for some time. Over the past several months, the rapper has shared Instagram posts of himself working in the studio.

Despite the hints, a new LP from Drake wasn't expected this year, as he typically releases full projects at least two years apart. The last time he dropped studio albums in consecutive years was in 2010-11, when he released Thank Me Later (2010) and Take Care (2011).

Advertisement

The upcoming LP joins Drake's long list of highly anticipated studio albums, including 2018's Scorpion, 2016's Views and 2013's Nothing Was the Same.

Drake most recently appeared on Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" track off his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Read More

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be honored at BET Awards Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July

Latest Headlines

Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Lizzo, Giveon, Chloe Bailey to perform at BET Awards
June 16 (UPI) -- BET announced on Thursday that Lizzo, Giveon and Chloe Bailey will be among the star-studded lineup taking the stage to perform at its award ceremony later this month.
Dawn shares sunny 'Stupid Cool' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Dawn shares sunny 'Stupid Cool' music video
June 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Dawn released a single and music video for the song "Stupid Cool," his first solo release since 2020.
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July
Music // 10 hours ago
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July
June 16 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will release "Renaissance," her first studio album in over six years, in July.
Loona add four North American shows to world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Loona add four North American shows to world tour
June 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona have extended their sold-out "Loonatheworld" world tour.
Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'
June 15 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood performed "Pink Champagne," a song from her new album "Denim & Rhinestones," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Liam Gallagher, Brian May join Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Music // 1 day ago
Liam Gallagher, Brian May join Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
June 15 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen and other artists will take part in a tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein
Music // 2 days ago
Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a preview of "Love Countdown" featuring Wonstein, a song from her debut solo EP, "Im Nayeon."
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
Music // 2 days ago
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS announced a break while celebrating BTS Festa, an event honoring its ninth anniversary as a band.
Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
Music // 2 days ago
Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
June 14 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed another concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Music // 2 days ago
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
June 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone confirmed the birth of his first child, a daughter, and said he is engaged to his girlfriend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
Jeff Bridges: 'Old Man' reflects 'bout with my mortality'
Jeff Bridges: 'Old Man' reflects 'bout with my mortality'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement