Dawn shares sunny 'Stupid Cool' music video

June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Dawn is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "Stupid Cool" on Thursday.

The "Stupid Cool" video shows Dawn enjoying the summer as he sings about his love for his "only one."

"Stupid Cool" is Dawn's first solo release since his EP Dawndididawn in October 2020. He and his fiancée, singer Hyuna, released the collaborative EP 1+1=1 in September.

Dawn released a poster for "Stupid Cool" last week that was photographed by Hyuna.

The couple got engaged in February after going public with their relationship in August 2018 after two years of dating.

Dawn came to fame with the boy band Pentagon. As a solo artist, he is known for the singles "Money," "Dawndididawn" featuring Jessi and "Ping Pong" with Hyuna.