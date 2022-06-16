Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 16, 2022 / 9:30 AM

Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July

By Annie Martin
1/5
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July
Beyoncé will release "Renaissance," her first studio album in over six years, in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé will return with a new album in July.

The 40-year-old singer and actress will release the album Renaissance on July 29.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Beyoncé changed her social media bios to read "act i RENAISSANCE 7.29."

Music streaming service Tidal also tweeted out the details.

In addition, Beyoncé's website features four different box set versions, which include a CD, T-shirt, and collectible box. The set also includes a 28-page booklet and mini poster.

Renaissance will mark Beyoncé's first studio album since Lemonade, released in April 2016. The singer released the collaborative album Everything is Love with her husband, Jay Z, in 2018, and the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift in 2019.

Beyonce turns 40: a look back

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton Loona add four North American shows to world tour Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Loona add four North American shows to world tour
Music // 21 hours ago
Loona add four North American shows to world tour
June 15 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Loona have extended their sold-out "Loonatheworld" world tour.
Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Carrie Underwood performs 'Pink Champagne' on 'Tonight Show'
June 15 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood performed "Pink Champagne," a song from her new album "Denim & Rhinestones," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Liam Gallagher, Brian May join Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Music // 1 day ago
Liam Gallagher, Brian May join Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
June 15 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen and other artists will take part in a tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein
Music // 1 day ago
Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a preview of "Love Countdown" featuring Wonstein, a song from her debut solo EP, "Im Nayeon."
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
Music // 1 day ago
BTS to take hiatus as members pursue solo careers
June 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS announced a break while celebrating BTS Festa, an event honoring its ninth anniversary as a band.
Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
Music // 2 days ago
Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
June 14 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed another concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Music // 2 days ago
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
June 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone confirmed the birth of his first child, a daughter, and said he is engaged to his girlfriend.
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
Music // 2 days ago
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger came down with COVID-19.
Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September
Music // 2 days ago
Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September
June 13 (UPI) -- Post Malone will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Roddy Ricch.
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
Music // 5 days ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
June 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement