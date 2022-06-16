Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July

1/5

Beyoncé will release "Renaissance," her first studio album in over six years, in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Beyoncé will return with a new album in July. The 40-year-old singer and actress will release the album Renaissance on July 29. Advertisement

On Wednesday, Beyoncé changed her social media bios to read "act i RENAISSANCE 7.29."

Music streaming service Tidal also tweeted out the details.

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W— TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

In addition, Beyoncé's website features four different box set versions, which include a CD, T-shirt, and collectible box. The set also includes a 28-page booklet and mini poster.

Renaissance will mark Beyoncé's first studio album since Lemonade, released in April 2016. The singer released the collaborative album Everything is Love with her husband, Jay Z, in 2018, and the soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift in 2019.

