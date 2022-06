1/5

Liam Gallagher will take part in a Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in September. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher and Brian May will join the Foo Fighters at a tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins. On Wednesday, the Foo Fighters announced a first group of special guests for the event, which will take place Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London. Advertisement

In addition to Gallagher and May, Chris Chaney, Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Wolfgang Van Halen and Chevy Metal will take part in the show.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will also make a special appearance.

London! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon. Tickets on sale Friday 17 June at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/6vsdo2n5js— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

The Foo Fighters announced last week that they will honor Hawkins, their late drummer, at a pair of shows in September. The second concert will take place Sept. 27 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. local time.

The concerts will celebrate "the life, music and love" of Hawkins, who died March 25 while the Foo Fighters were on tour in Columbia.