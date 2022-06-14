Trending
June 14, 2022

Twice's Nayeon shares snippet of 'Love Countdown' featuring Wonstein

By Annie Martin

June 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is teasing a new song from her debut solo EP.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, released a preview of the song "Love Countdown" featuring Wonstein on Tuesday.

Twice posted a snippet of "Love Countdown" and a video of Nayeon posing on the set of a photo shoot for the album, Im Nayeon.

Twice previously released a snippet of Nayeon's song "No Problem" featuring Stray Kids member Felix.

In an opening trailer for Im Nayeon released last week, Nayeon is seen taking the stage under a bright spotlight.

Nayeon will release an album sneak peek Monday and music video teasers June 21 and 22. The singer will release Im Nayeon and a full music video June 24.

Nayeon announced her solo debut in May.

Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. Nayeon will be the first member of the group to launch as a solo career.

As a group, Twice released its third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November. The group appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May.

