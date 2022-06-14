Watch Live
President Joe Biden speaks about economy at labor union convention in Philadelphia
Music
June 14, 2022 / 10:42 AM

Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19

By Annie Martin
The Rolling Stones postponed another concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones have canceled another show as frontman Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19.

The band postponed a second concert on its Sixty anniversary tour Tuesday after Jagger, 78, tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The Rolling Stones will reschedule their Friday show at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland. Tickets for the concert will be honored for the rescheduled date.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the group said.

The Rolling Stones said they will next perform June 21 at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

The band previously canceled its Monday show at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, after Jagger experienced symptoms of COVID-19 upon his arrival to the stadium. Jagger then tested positive for the virus.

The Sixty tour celebrates the Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary as a group and will take them across Europe.

