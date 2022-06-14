Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 14, 2022 / 9:43 AM

Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend

By Annie Martin
1/5
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Post Malone confirmed the birth of his first child, a daughter, and said he is engaged to his girlfriend. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone is a new dad.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper confirmed the birth of his first child, a daughter, during Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show.

Advertisement

Malone was recounting the previous day for host Howard Stern when he said he kissed his baby girl goodbye.

"I woke up at 2:30, 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl," the star said before confirming "baby girl" referred to his daughter.

"That's my daughter," he added before explaining why he kept the news quiet. "I want to let her make her own decisions."

Malone also said he is engaged to his girlfriend, whose name he has yet to share.

The "One Right Now" singer announced in May that he was expecting his first child.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," he said at the time.

Advertisement

Malone released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, this month and will promote the album with a new tour beginning in September.

Read More

Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September Seth Meyers goes day drinking with Post Malone on 'Late Night' Post Malone returns with new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
Music // 30 minutes ago
Rolling Stones cancel second show as Mick Jagger recovers from COVID-19
June 14 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed another concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
Music // 21 hours ago
Rolling Stones cancel show after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
June 13 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on their "Sixty" anniversary tour after Mick Jagger came down with COVID-19.
Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September
Music // 23 hours ago
Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September
June 13 (UPI) -- Post Malone will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Roddy Ricch.
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
Music // 3 days ago
Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' is No. 1 album in U.S. for 2nd week
June 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Harry Styles' "Harry's House" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Music // 3 days ago
Justin Bieber reveals facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
June 10 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram on Friday in which he revealed he has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing facial paralysis.
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
Music // 3 days ago
The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer
June 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group The Boyz shared a teaser for "Sweet," its upcoming single for "Universe Music."
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 3 days ago
FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert
June 10 (UPI) -- FKA twigs performed her new single "Killer" and the songs "Home with You" and "Cellophane" at an intimate show for NPR.
BTS release 'Proof' album, 'Yet to Come' music video
Music // 4 days ago
BTS release 'Proof' album, 'Yet to Come' music video
June 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS released the anthology album "Proof" and a music video for the song "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)."
Carrie Underwood returns with new album 'Denim & Rhinestones'
Music // 4 days ago
Carrie Underwood returns with new album 'Denim & Rhinestones'
June 10 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released the album "Denim & Rhinestones" and discussed her new era of music on "Good Morning America."
Demi Lovato performs 'Skin of My Teeth' on 'The Tonight Show'
Music // 4 days ago
Demi Lovato performs 'Skin of My Teeth' on 'The Tonight Show'
June 10 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato performed their new song "Skin of My Teeth" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" ahead of its release.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Former 'Teen Mom' star Lane Fernandez dies at 28
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Michelle Gellar tests positive for COVID-19
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
'P-Valley': Megan Thee Stallion joins Season 2
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
Gaten Matarazzo, girlfriend Elizabeth Yu attend Tony Awards
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski new images announce 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement