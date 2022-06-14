Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend

1/5

Post Malone confirmed the birth of his first child, a daughter, and said he is engaged to his girlfriend. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Post Malone is a new dad. The 26-year-old singer and rapper confirmed the birth of his first child, a daughter, during Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show.

Malone was recounting the previous day for host Howard Stern when he said he kissed his baby girl goodbye.

"I woke up at 2:30, 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl," the star said before confirming "baby girl" referred to his daughter.

"That's my daughter," he added before explaining why he kept the news quiet. "I want to let her make her own decisions."

Malone also said he is engaged to his girlfriend, whose name he has yet to share.

The "One Right Now" singer announced in May that he was expecting his first child.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day," he said at the time.



Malone released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, this month and will promote the album with a new tour beginning in September.