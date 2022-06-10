The Boyz hold office meeting in 'Sweet' concept trailer

June 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band The Boyz is gearing up to release new music.

The K-pop group shared a teaser for the song "Sweet" on Friday.

In the concept trailer, the members of The Boyz are seen holding an office meeting. The group brainstorms before putting their ideas to work on the set of a town called "Happy Vampire Village."

"Sweet" is a new single for Universe's "Universe Music" series. Other songs in the series include Daniel Kang's single "Ready to Ride," released in May.

"Sweet" will mark The Boyz' first Korean release since the single "Candles" in December 2021. The group released the Japanese EP She's the Boss in May.

The Boyz consists of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric. The group made its debut in 2017.