June 10, 2022 / 12:34 PM

FKA twigs performs 'Killer' during Tiny Desk Concert

By Annie Martin
1/3
FKA twigs performed her new single "Killer" and the songs "Home with You" and "Cellophane" at an intimate show for NPR. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- FKA twigs took to the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 34-year-old singer and actress performed her new single "Killer" and the songs "Home with You" and "Cellophane" during the intimate show, released Friday.

FKA twigs was joined by instrumentalists Kelly Nicole Moran, Damsel Elysium and Lucinda Chua at St. Matthias Church in London.

FKA twigs will officially release "Killer" on June 16. She announced the single earlier this week.

"for baddies with a tear in their eye," she wrote on Instagram.

"Cellophane" and "Home with You" both appear on FKA twigs' album Magdalene, released in November 2019. The album also features the singles "Holy Terrain" and "Sad Day."

"Killer" will mark FKA twigs' first new music since her mixtape Caprisongs, released in January. Caprisongs includes the single "Tears in the Club" featuring The Weeknd.

In addition to her music, FKA twigs will star with Bill Skarsgard in an upcoming remake of The Crow. The film is based on the 1994 movie starring late actor Brandon Lee.

