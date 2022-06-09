Trending
June 9, 2022

Dawn shares poster, teaser photo for 'Stupid Cool' single

By Annie Martin

June 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Dawn is getting ready to make his comeback.

The 28-year-old K-pop star shared a poster and teaser photo for his single "Stupid Cool" on Thursday.

The poster shows Dawn wearing a pink hat and overalls and posing with lipstick marks on his cheeks.

The teaser photos show Dawn wearing other bright outfits.

Both the poster and teaser photos were taken by Dawn's fiancée, singer Hyuna. The couple went public with their relationship in August 2018 after two years of dating and got engaged in February.

"Stupid Cool" will mark Dawn's first solo release since his EP Dawndididawn in October 2020. He and Hyuna released the collaborative EP 1+1=1 in September.

Dawn came to fame with the boy band Pentagon. As a solo artist, he is known for the singles "Money," "Dawndididawn" featuring Jessi and "Ping Pong" with Hyuna.

